Maxim Group Lowers BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Price Target to $77.00

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) had its target price lowered by Maxim Group from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded BWX Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.40.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $53.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.02. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $50.82 and a 1 year high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.22 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $55,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,895.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $289,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,022.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,900 shares of company stock valued at $451,547 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.