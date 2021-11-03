MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MaxLinear in a research report issued on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair analyst A. Vecchi now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. William Blair also issued estimates for MaxLinear’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MXL. Benchmark increased their price target on MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Shares of MXL opened at $66.02 on Monday. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $67.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -440.10, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.21 and a 200-day moving average of $44.95.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. MaxLinear’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in MaxLinear by 101.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,617,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,708,000 after buying an additional 812,924 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in MaxLinear by 698.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,996,000 after buying an additional 349,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in MaxLinear by 55.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 738,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,184,000 after buying an additional 262,544 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in MaxLinear by 21.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,185,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,396,000 after buying an additional 207,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear in the second quarter worth about $8,421,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $525,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,246,776.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven G. Litchfield acquired 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $124,893.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 107,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,878,385.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $754,807 and sold 126,448 shares valued at $6,445,286. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.