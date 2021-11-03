Maytus Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Maytus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $5,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,016 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $5,814,000. QV Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 94,362 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 45,662 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,850 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $117,839,000 after purchasing an additional 246,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 45,298 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 31,103 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CTXS traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.68. The company had a trading volume of 23,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,889. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $145.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.10 and its 200 day moving average is $111.38.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $635,215.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $96,510.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,965. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTXS shares. Barclays lowered Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair downgraded Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.67.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.