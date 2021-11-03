Maytus Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Maytus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 36,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,000. Qorvo makes up about 2.2% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in Qorvo by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,334,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,043,688,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,819,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $942,996,000 after purchasing an additional 73,796 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,603,000 after acquiring an additional 666,505 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,860,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $755,142,000 after acquiring an additional 212,332 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,345,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,169,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.85.

In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $296,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $885,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,510 shares in the company, valued at $28,089,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $4.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $176.18. The company had a trading volume of 23,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,526. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.99 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.56. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

