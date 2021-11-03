Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 960,500 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the September 30th total of 1,290,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,600.8 days.

Shares of Mazda Motor stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,927. Mazda Motor has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $9.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.72.

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.