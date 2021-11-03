McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $260.00 to $270.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. McDonald’s traded as high as $250.79 and last traded at $250.54, with a volume of 151609 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $245.55.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.97.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1,244.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 17,316 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16,028 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 6,490 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 11,889 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.41. The company has a market cap of $186.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 94.44% and a net margin of 32.33%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

