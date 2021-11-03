McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $244.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

McKesson stock opened at $218.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The company has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.12. McKesson has a twelve month low of $155.30 and a twelve month high of $222.13.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $1,684,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCK. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in McKesson by 140.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,543 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in McKesson during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,886,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 173.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,143,000 after purchasing an additional 653,442 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in McKesson during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,064,375,000. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 28.7% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,408,000 after purchasing an additional 393,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

