McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,307 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in McKesson were worth $46,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the second quarter worth approximately $438,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 369.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after purchasing an additional 35,099 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 6,670.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 98,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,867,000 after buying an additional 97,319 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 401.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 228,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,756,000 after buying an additional 183,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth $660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock opened at $218.93 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $155.30 and a 12-month high of $222.13. The company has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.12.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 6,916.33%. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 20.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.92%.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total value of $4,499,818.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $1,684,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on McKesson from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.75.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

