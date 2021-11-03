McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Raised to $280.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on McKesson from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McKesson from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McKesson from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $244.25.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $218.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson has a 1 year low of $155.30 and a 1 year high of $222.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.12. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.80 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $1,684,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in McKesson by 10.1% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 35,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 9.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,731 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in McKesson by 43.3% in the third quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 73,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,663,000 after buying an additional 22,234 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in McKesson by 425.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

