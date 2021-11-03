MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,622,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,049 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.80% of MDU Resources Group worth $50,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1,142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

MDU opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.59%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

