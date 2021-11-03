MDxHealth (OTCMKTS:MXDHF) Trading Down 5.4%

MDxHealth SA (OTCMKTS:MXDHF)’s stock price dropped 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 23,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.44.

MDxHealth Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MXDHF)

MDxHealth SA engages in the development and commercialization of molecular diagnostic products for personalized cancer treatment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States of America, The Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, Rest of EU, and Rest of the World. It offers ConfirmMDx, SelectMDx, AssureMDx, InformMDx, SelectMDx, and MonitorMDx.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for MDxHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDxHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.