Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medallion Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Medallion Financial stock opened at $9.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $228.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 2.79. Medallion Financial has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.61.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 13.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.97) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Medallion Financial will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 32.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the third quarter worth about $167,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the second quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

