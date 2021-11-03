MedMen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) PT Lowered to $0.25

MedMen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) had its price target dropped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $0.30 to $0.25 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.53% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of MedMen Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.40 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th.

MMNFF remained flat at $$0.24 during trading on Wednesday. 1,345,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,491,631. MedMen Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28.

MedMen Enterprises, Inc engages in the cultivation, production, and retailing of cannabis supply chain. It operates growing and manufacturing facilities which use agronomic technology and sustainable techniques. The company was founded by Adam Bierman and Andrew Modlin on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Culver City, CA.

