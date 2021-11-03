Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $309.20 Million

Analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) will announce sales of $309.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $306.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $310.90 million. Medpace reported sales of $259.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on MEDP. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

In related news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 2,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.13, for a total value of $2,091,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,157 shares of company stock worth $8,959,527 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth about $4,891,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 37.6% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 22.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Medpace by 7.8% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 12.1% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Medpace stock traded down $5.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $220.90. 5,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61 and a beta of 1.33. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $111.48 and a fifty-two week high of $229.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.38.

Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

