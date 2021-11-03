Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $2.87 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,373 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,023,000 after buying an additional 32,229 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 14.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 396.0% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 113,202 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after buying an additional 90,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $19,294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $146,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,102,983. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.34. 113,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,109,639. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens raised their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.88.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

