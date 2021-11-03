Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Lowers Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,370 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 0.2% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Facebook were worth $12,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 275.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 309.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $327.45. 349,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,105,556. The firm has a market cap of $923.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.48.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $17,046,342.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,274,858 shares of company stock worth $806,516,037 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

