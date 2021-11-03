Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Lowers Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,523 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 0.1% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 93,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its stake in Bank of America by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.17 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.04.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.17. The stock had a trading volume of 709,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,244,868. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $23.26 and a one year high of $48.42. The firm has a market cap of $394.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.92%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

