Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Lowers Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,491,022,000 after buying an additional 77,353 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lam Research by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,056,174,000 after buying an additional 76,562 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 26.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $985,273,000 after buying an additional 317,451 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 54.5% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,510,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,627,000 after buying an additional 532,775 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,009,000 after purchasing an additional 52,962 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,259 shares of company stock worth $5,920,132 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $572.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,098. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $580.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $607.61. The firm has a market cap of $80.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $355.12 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $684.42.

Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

