Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Purchases 330 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Square were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 7.0% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Square in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Square by 22.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,091,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,937,000 after acquiring an additional 197,046 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Square during the first quarter worth $6,808,000. Finally, NWI Management LP bought a new position in Square during the first quarter worth $22,705,000. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of SQ stock traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $249.99. The company had a trading volume of 105,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,452,142. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $114.92 billion, a PE ratio of 218.77, a PEG ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $253.38 and a 200-day moving average of $244.53. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.10 and a 12 month high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. Square’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total value of $2,420,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.21, for a total value of $1,294,753.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 286,555 shares of company stock valued at $74,120,158. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.08.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.