Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Raises Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $325.73. 27,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $231.85 and a fifty-two week high of $328.74. The company has a market capitalization of $166.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $309.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.56.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LIN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.47.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.