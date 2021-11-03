Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 37 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 59.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,307,000 after acquiring an additional 28,726 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 34.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total value of $61,913,233.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total value of $1,182,174.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,393.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,160 shares of company stock valued at $76,175,981 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $335.57. 26,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,852. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.46 and a 52-week high of $347.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $323.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $121.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.98.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.18.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

