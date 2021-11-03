Melvin Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,095,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $50,841,000. Melvin Capital Management LP owned 1.78% of Abercrombie & Fitch as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $35,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,151.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANF traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.68. 114,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,130. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.69. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $47.29.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $864.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.21 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

ANF has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

