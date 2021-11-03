Melvin Capital Management LP Invests $129.03 Million in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,175,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,027,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRU stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. TransUnion has a one year low of $80.56 and a one year high of $125.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.45.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

