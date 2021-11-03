Melvin Capital Management LP Takes Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 900,000 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $243,810,000. Microsoft accounts for about 1.4% of Melvin Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Amundi acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Microsoft by 337.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,296,895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387,405 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in Microsoft by 43.1% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,829,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 24,327.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,717,183 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693,778 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price target (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Griffin Securities raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.90.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $330.87. The company had a trading volume of 470,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,107,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $203.12 and a 1-year high of $333.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $301.57 and its 200-day moving average is $279.66.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,573 shares of company stock valued at $68,139,379 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

