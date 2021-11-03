Memetic / PepeCoin Market Cap Hits $1.75 Million (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0586 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 46.7% higher against the US dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $1.75 million and $2,442.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $201.89 or 0.00319963 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00015180 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00004919 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005194 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

