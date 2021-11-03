Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) EVP Richard R. Deluca Sells 135,405 Shares

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 135,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $11,856,061.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE:MRK opened at $89.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $225.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $90.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.31.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 51.26% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 769.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 91,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 80,732 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 274,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,595,000 after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares during the period. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Merck & Co., Inc.
Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
