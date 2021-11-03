Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) EVP Richard R. Deluca Sells 135,405 Shares

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 135,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $11,856,061.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:MRK opened at $89.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $225.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $90.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.31.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 51.26% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 769.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 91,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 80,732 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 274,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,595,000 after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares during the period. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.