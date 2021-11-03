Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.39-0.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $215-225 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $233.82 million.Mercury Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.510-$2.600 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRCY. Truist Securities downgraded Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Mercury Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded Mercury Systems from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist downgraded Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.75.

MRCY stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,135. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.89. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $88.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 6.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

