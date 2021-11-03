Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the September 30th total of 7,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 855,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days. Currently, 8.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:MREO opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. Mereo BioPharma Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.82.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,220,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,618,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after buying an additional 555,064 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 6,719,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,646,000 after buying an additional 689,655 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,423,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 1,506.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,589,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,726,000 after buying an additional 2,428,187 shares during the last quarter.

Mereo BioPharma Group Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that aim to improve outcomes for oncology and rare diseases. Its portfolio include Etigilimab (MPH-313), Alvelestat (MPH-966), Setrusumab (BPS-804), Navicixizumab (OMP-305B83), Acumapimod (BCT-197), and Leflutrozole (BGS-649).

