Meridian Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Meridian Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,627 shares during the period. Albemarle comprises about 1.2% of Meridian Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Albemarle by 360.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALB. Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. HSBC lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Albemarle from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.60.

ALB traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.40. 28,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,801. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $260.99.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.86%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total value of $296,787.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,533 shares of company stock worth $5,373,487 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

