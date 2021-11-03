Meridian Management Co. Sells 712 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Meridian Management Co. lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,584 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.8% of Meridian Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 227 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,255 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $264.15. The company had a trading volume of 633,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,251,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $266.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.41 and its 200-day moving average is $193.81.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $2,034,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.31.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

