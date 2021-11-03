Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) Stock Price Up 11.5%

Shares of Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) rose 11.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.07. Approximately 75,850 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 347,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.96.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$157.99 million and a PE ratio of -3.09.

Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meridian Mining UK Societas will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining activities in Brazil. The company explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. It holds interest in the EspigÃ£o polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in RondÃ´nia.

