Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meridian had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 20.75%.

MRBK stock traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $30.80. The company had a trading volume of 10,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,514. Meridian has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.95 and its 200 day moving average is $27.28. The company has a market cap of $190.01 million, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meridian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Meridian stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of Meridian worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

