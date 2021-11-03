Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 11.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,509.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after buying an additional 45,253 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 50,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 620,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,965,000 after buying an additional 151,876 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $115.83. The stock had a trading volume of 67,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,582. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.89. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $115.05 and a 1-year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

