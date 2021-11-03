Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for 0.8% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $8,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 5,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,588,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,400,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,906,963. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $112.92 and a 1 year high of $174.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.17.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

