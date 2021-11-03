Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

VOO traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $424.00. 142,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,075,096. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $409.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $398.65. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $306.09 and a 1 year high of $424.96.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

