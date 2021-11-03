Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 180 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,280 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 72,656.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,968 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 28.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,398,601,000 after purchasing an additional 452,193 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $232,871,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 8.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,992,305,000 after purchasing an additional 343,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after acquiring an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla stock traded down $4.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,167.28. 518,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,873,424. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $819.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $713.60. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $396.03 and a 12 month high of $1,209.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 385.08, a PEG ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $734.55.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total transaction of $7,110,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,906,986.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 15,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,064.33, for a total value of $16,389,617.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,347 shares of company stock worth $62,395,567. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.