Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 193 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.4% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,976,000 after buying an additional 304,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,718,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,648,000 after buying an additional 341,716 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,215,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,258,000 after buying an additional 175,499 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,062,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,898,000 after buying an additional 210,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,867,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,722,000 after buying an additional 28,872 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.69. 20,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,345. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $56.81 and a 1-year high of $81.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.92.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

