Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 194 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $628,336,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,006,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,546,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,112,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,421 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,240,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,767,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.16.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.00. The company had a trading volume of 19,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,768. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $220.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.