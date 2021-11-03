Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

MMSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.25.

MMSI opened at $65.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $49.27 and a 12-month high of $73.85. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.53, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.03 and its 200 day moving average is $66.05.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $267.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.61 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 43,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 184.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 249,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,881,000 after acquiring an additional 161,340 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1,344.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 31,533 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $1,453,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total transaction of $680,230.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $1,117,446.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,866 shares of company stock worth $1,858,571 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.