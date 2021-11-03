Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Merus had a negative net margin of 231.19% and a negative return on equity of 51.93%.

Merus stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.30. 24,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,968. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.65.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.17.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $27,129,355.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $53,900.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $306,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

