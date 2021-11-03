Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.13% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mesoblast Limited is a global leader in developing innovative cell-based medicines. The Company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform, which is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells, to establish a broad portfolio of late-stage product candidates. Mesoblast’s allogeneic, ‘off-the-shelf’ cell product candidates target advanced stages of diseases with high, unmet medical needs including cardiovascular conditions, orthopedic disorders, immunologic and inflammatory disorders and oncologic/hematologic conditions. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MESO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Mesoblast from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.81.

Mesoblast stock opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. Mesoblast has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $17.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.08.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,325.26% and a negative return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mesoblast will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mesoblast by 2.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its stake in Mesoblast by 0.7% in the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 248,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Mesoblast by 9.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Mesoblast by 38.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

