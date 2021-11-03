MetaMorph Price Up 146.4% Over Last Week (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. In the last week, MetaMorph has traded 146.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. MetaMorph has a total market cap of $523,808.89 and approximately $498.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaMorph coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MetaMorph alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00050948 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.25 or 0.00220317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00011844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.70 or 0.00097624 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004225 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

MetaMorph Profile

MetaMorph (METM) is a coin. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 coins and its circulating supply is 361,349,997 coins. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

MetaMorph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMorph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMorph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.