MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 272,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,734 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 0.4% of MetLife Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $79,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.88. The stock had a trading volume of 289,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,633,791. The company has a market capitalization of $266.59 billion, a PE ratio of 55.12, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $266.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.81 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.70.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,314 shares of company stock valued at $8,528,773. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

