MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,303 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.8% of MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $170,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $122,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $4.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,904.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,903. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,822.64 and a 200-day moving average of $2,599.11. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,612.11 and a twelve month high of $2,973.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,127.25.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

