MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $30.30 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,755 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,922 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $30,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $437,398,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $403,729,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $401,644,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 219.1% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,080,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $545,101,000 after buying an additional 2,801,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 13.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,089,127,000 after buying an additional 2,593,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.15. The company had a trading volume of 41,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,182,325. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.33. The company has a market capitalization of $127.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.62.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

