MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $40.55 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,493 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $40,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 290.2% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,318 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 72.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 91,908 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,396,000 after acquiring an additional 38,593 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.5% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,437 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $497.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,314. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $461.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.02. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $499.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.52%.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $477.43.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

