MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $60.61 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,062,977 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 118,308 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 0.3% of MetLife Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $60,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,047,581 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,081,793,000 after buying an additional 1,153,455 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 26.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,302,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $416,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,824 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 11.6% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 7,490 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.8% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 28,715 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,198,542 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $350,040,000 after acquiring an additional 291,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.54.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $52.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,463,818. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.89. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.75 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

