Metronome Reaches Market Cap of $74.29 Million (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for about $6.07 or 0.00009615 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metronome has a total market cap of $74.29 million and approximately $101,794.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metronome alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00080257 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00074674 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.39 or 0.00103649 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,016.64 or 0.99893558 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,563.23 or 0.07233596 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00026976 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,534,224 coins and its circulating supply is 12,247,850 coins. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.