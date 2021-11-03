Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 68,350 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 99,058.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,350 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.5% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $32,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Broadcom by 48.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 112,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,454,000 after purchasing an additional 36,730 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.8% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Broadcom by 5.9% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 60.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 735,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $350,633,000 after buying an additional 277,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.93.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $536.61. 13,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,072. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $501.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $220.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $346.66 and a 12-month high of $540.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total value of $4,748,998.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

