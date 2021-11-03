Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 99,677.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,752 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in American Tower were worth $20,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 480,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,869,000 after acquiring an additional 72,394 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $702,000. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in American Tower by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,323,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.14.

Shares of AMT traded down $4.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $277.96. The company had a trading volume of 30,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,171. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The stock has a market cap of $126.51 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. American Tower’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 62.09%.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

